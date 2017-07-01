Kayaking on Drost Lake

On Saturday, July 1 Maryville Parks and Rec will again host Kayaking on Drost Park with the help of kayaking enthusiast Craig Heaton of Collinsville, his white water friends from Canoe and Kayaking Club of St. Louis, and the Alpine Shop of St. Louis.

After an orientation of basic kayaking and safety issues, participants will be able to try out one of 30+ kayaks on the lake and get the actual experience of paddling a kayak. Solo boaters must be at least 10 years old and parents must be present. There will be four tandem kayaks for an adult and child to share each hour. Although participants can bring their own, life vests will be provided for all kayakers. There will be at least two or more safety boaters on the water to ensure everyone’s safety. A new session will start every hour starting at noon and last about 1 hour. The last session will begin at 4:00.

Pre-registration is requested in order to balance out the attendance during the day and ensure that everyone gets time on the water. Please contact Maryville Park & Rec at 618-772-8555 from 9:00-5:00 to reserve your spot. Walk-ins will be able to boat only if there are available kayaks.

Drost Park is located off Vadalabene Drive, then south on Schiber Court to Myron Provence Parkway which is the park entrance. Google #8 Schiber Court for map or visit our website: www.vil.maryville.il.us