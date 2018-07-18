The Retired Senior Volunteer Program at Programs and Services for Older Persons will host a special Battle of the Bands fundraiser titled Keep the Music Playing featuring live music, 50/50 raffles, and a silent auction!

The event will be held Wednesday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PSOP, 201 N. Church St., in Belleville. Lunch will be offered for $10 per person.

Both the RSVP Orchestra and Country Western Band of Belleville will perform. Proceeds from the event will go toward funding band performances and dances at PSOP throughout the year.

Reserve your spot for this event before Monday, July 16 at noon by calling PSOP at 618-234-4410, ext. 7015, then press 5.