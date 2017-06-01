Kickball Tournament 2017
Mississippi Valley Christian School 2009 Seminary Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Adult and Jr High Kickball tournament on June 1-3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2009 Seminary St. Alton, Illinois 62002. Hosted by Faith Baptist Church.
15 and up/6-8th grade
$15 per team OR $2/person
Put your team together! Coming alone or with a friend? We will place you on a team!
Register today by calling/texting 618-910-3460
- E-mail at ypsamlavender@gmail.com
- Name, age, grade just completed
- Pay when you come
- Following official WAKA rules
- On site playground
- Round Robin Tournament
Info
