Kickball Tournament 2017

Mississippi Valley Christian School 2009 Seminary Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Adult and Jr High Kickball tournament on June 1-3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2009 Seminary St. Alton, Illinois 62002. Hosted by Faith Baptist Church. 

15 and up/6-8th grade

$15 per team OR $2/person

Put your team together! Coming alone or with a friend? We will place you on a team!

Register today by calling/texting 618-910-3460

  • E-mail at ypsamlavender@gmail.com
  • Name, age, grade just completed
  • Pay when you come
  • Following official WAKA rules
  • On site playground
  • Round Robin Tournament
Mississippi Valley Christian School 2009 Seminary Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

618-910-3460

