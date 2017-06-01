Kickball Tournament 2017

Adult and Jr High Kickball tournament on June 1-3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2009 Seminary St. Alton, Illinois 62002. Hosted by Faith Baptist Church.

15 and up/6-8th grade

$15 per team OR $2/person

Put your team together! Coming alone or with a friend? We will place you on a team!

Register today by calling/texting 618-910-3460