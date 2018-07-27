Kid’Cation 2018

Friday, July 27 – Sunday, August 5, 2018

Alton Visitor Center

200 Piasa Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

The summer is slipping through your fingers, kids will be headed back to school, and you haven't even had time to think about a family vacation. Sound familiar? We've all been there! Your summer escape is waiting for you where the great rivers meet the road . . . and the kids are in charge! We'll be rolling out the red carpet for a Kid'cation July 27 - Aug. 5. Your destination for 10 days of great getaway deals (and free family events) awaits! This is where the kids are treated like royalty and families can enjoy affordable fun. Here's just a glimpse of what we have in store. Click here for more information and a full list of events and specials offered during Kid'Cation.