Kids Christmas Workshop

December 16th

Kids will love this open house style workshop with a magician, gingerbread house creating, refreshments, games, crafts and pictures with Santa.

It's all free and you're invited! Saturday, December 16,

9:00-11:00 am

Contact Natalie Carlson, natalie@troyumc.org, for more information.

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

618.667.6241