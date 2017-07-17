Kiwanis Meeting

The Bunker Hill Kiwanis invites everyone who is interested in mine working, labor history, Macoupin county history, Ireland, and Mother Jones to attend their July 17 meeting at 6 p.m. for a 15 minute presentation by member James Goltz at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. Goltz told club members his condensed presentation will be like “nothing they have seen before”.

President Bill Hanks said they will supply refreshments and he hoped that new attendees might consider sticking around to assist us in our mission to help young people.

For further information first contact Bill Hanks, 618 585-3394 or second, James Goltz, 618 585-4400