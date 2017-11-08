Knee-High Naturalist

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

1:00pm to 2:00pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

Get a head start on nature education with this program for little ones, ages 3-5 years only. We meet the second Wednesday of every month with an option of a morning or afternoon session. Each child will have a snack and take home a book that is related to the session.

This year we will discover together what makes animals unique and why they look the way they do. We will discuss each part of an animal and learn how its tail, feet or ears make it special and give it an advantage in its home. Join us once a month to learn about all these awesome animals.

Morning session 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Afternoon session 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cost $5.00 per child, an adult must accompany child. To register, visit:https://www.thenatureinstitute.org/events/knee-high-naturalist-13/

REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY- Only 10 children per session. NO WALK-INS PLEASE. Older siblings may attend but will not be able to participate in all activities.

Admission

$5 per child