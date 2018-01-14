Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest

Holy Angels Gym 345 E Acton, Wood River, Illinois 62095

The Wood River Knights of Columbus is hosting a free throw contest at Holy Angels Gym, 345 E Acton in Wood River on Sunday, January 14th starting at 1. All boys and girls age 9 to 14 are invited to participate. Winners on the local level will progress to districts and possibly to state competitions. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and parental consent.

Info
Holy Angels Gym 345 E Acton, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Fun for Kids, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
618-580-8828
