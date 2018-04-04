Employers and Job Seekers!

The Lewis and Clark Community College Career and Veteran Services Department cordially invites you to participate in our 2018 Job Fair. The Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon in The Commons, the area connecting the Math and Science buildings, on the back side of the Godfrey campus. The Job Fair will be open to all Lewis and Clark students and to the public. It will be free of charge to both employers and job seekers. L&C Media Services will coordinate Job Fair publicity. Wireless access and computers will be available to job seekers so they can access your website and complete applications online.

Employers: The L&C Job Fair allows you to publicize your company, promote existing and anticipated job openings and screen qualified candidates. The Job Fair is not limited to employers seeking full-time employees; it is also open to those seeking part-time and summer employees, interns, etc.

To have your company name and logo included in Job Fair publicity, please complete and return your completed registration form as soon as possible (scan/email) and, if you choose, the logo you want us to use. Logos will also be displayed at the Job Fair on a continuous video loop. Company names and websites will be listed on the L&C website for job seekers to review and research. Upon receipt of your registration, a confirmation will be emailed to the Contact Person listed on the Registration Form along with a Campus Map.

Registration reserves an eight-foot table, two chairs and provides a continental breakfast. Responding early will allow us to include your company information in as much Job Fair publicity as possible.

If you have questions, please contact Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu.