L&C St. Louis Confluence Fab Lab to Host Open House Nov. 16

­­GODFREY – Ever wonder what takes place inside a Fab Lab?

Lewis and Clark Community College’s St. Louis Confluence Fab Lab is hosting an open house event for potential members from 6-8 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 16, on L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville.

At 7 p.m., Fab Lab Manager Tom Whitten will give a free CNC demonstration. Visitors are welcome to tour the lab and attend the demonstration, or just explore the lab at their own pace.

Fab Lab personnel will be available to answer questions about the lab’s capabilities and membership to the facility. Visitors will also be able to mingle with current members in attendance and learn about the kinds of projects underway there currently.

“Come visit our makers in action, using our community’s shop to make anything they can dream up,” Whitten said.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.lc.edu/fablab.

If you have further questions, contact Whitten at (618) 468-5941 or twhitten@lc.edu, or Fab Lab Director Luke Jumper at (618) 468-4928 or ljumper@lc.edu.