L&C to Offer Free Presentation on Worker Safety in Confined Spaces

GODFREY – Join Lewis and Clark Community College’s Workforce Education, Solutions and Safety Training (WESST) division for a presentation on the New Construction Confined Space Standard on Wednesday, July 25, from 8-10 a.m. at L&C’s Bethalto Education Center.

Light breakfast food will be provided.

“Whether you work in confined space every day or just once in a while, your focus on confined space safety during these times is critical,” said guest speaker Dennis Pivin, vice president of safety health and environmental infrastructure solutions platform at Aegion, LLC. “One of the biggest causes of workplace fatalities in confined space is when workers do not understand the hazards that can be present or how to eliminate those hazards.”

The presentation, “Keeping Construction Workers Safe When Working in Confined Space,” will provide an overview of the fundamental elements of new construction confined space standards to assist in protecting workers. Attendees will gain a basic understanding of the various equipment and tools used to address hazards. Registration by the July 20 deadline is mandatory.

Pivin has more than 25 years of professional experience in safety, health and environmental program development, implementation and management. He started his career in the chemical processing industry where he worked in chemical manufacturing of resins and additives.

He has spent the past 15 years working for Aegion, LLC in the construction industry focusing on worldwide infrastructure rehabilitation. The infrastructure solutions platform has five companies that support Aegion’s efforts in pipe line infrastructure worldwide for drinking water systems, sewer systems and nuclear power plants.

Pivin earned a Bachelor of Science in biology/chemistry from MacMurray College. He is a Certified Health and Safety Technician as well as a Certified Environmental, Safety and Health Trainer (CET) with the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

L&C’s WESST focuses on a wide variety of safety workshops and seminars designed for the professional sector, including curriculum of supervisory, managerial, leadership, communication, teamwork and other soft-skills courses.

To register for this free presentation or to learn more, call (618) 468-5787 or visit www.lc.edu/safety.