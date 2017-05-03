L&C Veterans Club Blood Drive on Wednesday, May 3rd

The L&C Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on May 3rd in The Commons from 10 AM - 3 PM.

To schedule an appointment, please go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1. Walk-ins are always welcome but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross make sure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. You must present a photo ID to donate blood.

If you have questions, please contact Terry Lane, Career and Veteran Services, at tdlane@lc.edu or at 618.468.5500.

Thanks for your support of the L&C Vets Club and its activities!