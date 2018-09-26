L&C Vets Club Krispy Kreme Doughnut Sale!

On Wednesday, September 26, from 7:30 AM until we sell them all, the L&C Veterans Club will sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in the Reid Café Hallway and near The Commons Café.

Tell your friends, neighbors and family about this chance to get a dozen great doughnuts, picked up fresh that morning, for $7.00…a dozen glazed at the Krispy Kreme store (if you had time to drive there!) would be $9.92!

You can order as many as you want! Maybe your office, church or club would want to order several dozen.

Place your order for a dozen or more with Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or 618.468.5500

If you are off campus and are ordering 5 dozen or more, we will deliver! So far, no order has been too large!

Proceeds from doughnut sales and donations are used by the Veterans Club to fund veteran and military-related activities on campus and in the community.

Thanks for your continued support.