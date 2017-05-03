L&C Vets Club Krispy Kreme Doughnut Sale!

On Wednesday, May 3rd, from 7:30 AM until we sell them all, the L&C Veterans Club will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the Reid Café Hallway.

Tell your friends, neighbors and family about this chance to get a dozen great doughnuts, picked up fresh that morning, for $7.00…a dozen glazed at the Krispy Kreme store (if you had time to drive there!) would be $9.37! You can order as many as you want! Maybe your office, church or club would want to order several dozen. We will deliver, within a reasonable distance, orders for 5 dozen or more. Contact Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at 618.468.5500.

Proceeds from doughnut sales will be used by the Veterans Club to fund veteran and military-related activities on campus and in the community.

Thanks for your support!