Roll Up Your Sleeves

L&C Vets Club to Host KSHE-95 Winter Blood Drive: Dec. 8-9

GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The Veterans Club will host the Winter KSHE-95 Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, located on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Winter Blood Drive T-shirt and will be automatically entered into a drawing for a FunJet Cancun vacation package for two.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor Terry Lane. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To make an appointment for the blood drive, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use sponsor code 10571, or call the Blood Center at (866) 448-3253.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID.

For more information, contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500.