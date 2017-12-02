Ladies Christmas Brunch

Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, Illinois 62294

December 2nd

The Troy United Methodist Church will hold a Ladies Christmas Brunch on Saturday Dec. 2 from 9-11 am in the church's Family Life Center. Delicious food and a great program are planned. Jill Winslow will be the guest speaker, and special music will be performed by Emily Lynn. 

This annual event is a great way to jump start the Christmas season and remember the true reason for the season, Jesus Christ's birth.  

Tickets are sold @ $10 following Sunday church services and also are available through the church office (618-667-6241) and the website www.troyumc.org

