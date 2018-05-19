Ladies Day Out at The Loading Dock

Enjoy a fun night out of networking, shopping and mingling at The Loading Dock (https://www.facebook.com/loadingdockil) in Grafton, IL!

Not a Housewife? That's okay. EVERYONE is welcome to attend our FREE Networking Socials but please register your ticket via Eventbrite. https://ladiesdayoutattheloadingdock.eventbrite.com/

Our vendors will be doing giveaways and raffles all night! Follow our Facebook Event Page to see their specials and giveaways! If you're not sure what it's all about... you can see pics from previous Girls Night Out meet ups on our facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/stlouishousewives/

For vendor or advertising information, please email me directly at: ashlee@housewivesinthecity.com