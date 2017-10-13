Ladies Paint-n-Sip Event

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course 4701 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002

ALTON - A Ladies Paint-n-Sip event will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4701 College Avenue, Alton.

For a cost of $40, guests can choose from four projects (an additional bonus project can be purchased, $10 of which will go to a local charity). Projects include a pumpkin, reversible snowman/pumpkin, monogram with initial or monogram with name, and home with pumpkin.

Cost also includes one drink of choice. Appetizers will be available for additional cost.

Preregister by Oct. 3 at (314) 795-9003 or email partyonbroadway@charter.net.

