Late Night Hauntings Tour

First Unitarian Church 110 East Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Saturday, October 6, 13 and 27, 2018

Friday, October 12, 19, and 26, 2018

Starting at 8:00 pm

First Unitarian Church

110 East Third St.

Alton, IL 62002

(217) 791-7859

Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tour of Alton's mysterious downtown! Go inside some of the city's most haunted places.

Admission is $27 per person.

