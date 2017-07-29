Latitude Collaborative would like to invite you to Latitude's Night of Gratitude.

We are hosting our first fundraising event on Saturday July 29, 2017, at The Loading Dock Bar & Grill and we hope that you will join us as we celebrate the launch of Latitude Collaborative and share our vision for this organization.

As Latitude starts our journey, we would also like to take the opportunity to honor individuals in the community who have already invested much of their life to carrying out our mission. Latitude Collaborative is partnering with The Unseen Stars to recognize individuals who are making a difference in the lives of children and families in the local area. If you would like to nominate an individual to be recognized at Latitude's Night of Gratitude, please visit our website at www.latitudecollaborative.org to download the nomination form.

To attend the event, please register at the link below and share the event with others!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latitudes-night-of-gratitude-tickets-35337775237