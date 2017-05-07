Law Enforcement Sunday

Join us at Calvary Baptist Church - Alton for either of our two morning services (8:15 am & 10:45 am) as we bring special honor to our law enforcement officers and their families. (Suggested arrival 15 minutes early) Alton Police Department - Honor Guard along with other members of our local law enforcement will also join us. Video and spoken word will seek to bring tribute to our men & women of law enforcement. We LOVE Our Community! We LOVE Our FIRST RESPONDERS!

***PLEASE DO NOT BE EVEN ONE MINUTE LATE!*** Suggested arrival times (anticipating many who will join us) would be IN YOUR SEAT by 8:05 a.m. for our first service or 10:35 a.m. for our second service.

#CalvaryCares4LE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuD7ovxon6vEFo0SdBZpN_Q/featured