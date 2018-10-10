League of Women Voters Candidate Forum
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Learn more about the candidates and ballot propositions before you vote!
The Edwardsville Area League of Women Voters will be hosting a candidate forum at the Wildey Theater at 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 10 featuring Rachelle Aud Crowe and Hal Patton for State Senator for the 56th District; Dwight Kay and Katie Stuart for Representative for the Illinois General Assembly112th District, and Stephen Adler and Debbie Ming-Mendoza for Madison County Clerk.
There will also be a meet and greet with Kevin Gaither for US Congressional Representative 15th District, and Andrew Reinking and Robert Werden for Regional Superintendent of Schools.
nother event is scheduled for 7 pm Wednesday, October 17 at the Wildey with candidates for Madison County Treasurer, Madison County Board members, US Congressional Representative 13th District, among others.
More details will be forthcoming.