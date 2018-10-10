League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

Learn more about the candidates and ballot propositions before you vote!

The Edwardsville Area League of Women Voters will be hosting a candidate forum at the Wildey Theater at 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 10 featuring Rachelle Aud Crowe and Hal Patton for State Senator for the 56th District; Dwight Kay and Katie Stuart for Representative for the Illinois General Assembly112th District, and Stephen Adler and Debbie Ming-Mendoza for Madison County Clerk.

There will also be a meet and greet with Kevin Gaither for US Congressional Representative 15th District, and Andrew Reinking and Robert Werden for Regional Superintendent of Schools.

nother event is scheduled for 7 pm Wednesday, October 17 at the Wildey with candidates for Madison County Treasurer, Madison County Board members, US Congressional Representative 13th District, among others.

More details will be forthcoming.