Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey

to Google Calendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00 iCalendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00

Alton Knights of Columbus 405 East 4th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Tired of going to trivia nights, not knowing the answers?

Wondering how you made it through sixth grade with all those presidents and capitals?

Come join us for a night of pop culture fun and topsy turvy categories like CURVEball, BACKlash, and BRACE yourself! They're probably not what you think they are. 

Tickets are $20 each or $150 for a table of 8. 

Register online at http://www.sandibrueggerdesign.com/jack 

Hope to see you there!

Can't attend, but still want to offer support? Want to find out more about Jackson and the rare progressive spinal disorder he's battling?

Please visit Jack's YouCaring page here: 

https://www.youcaring.com/jacksonbruegger-680379

Info

Alton Knights of Columbus 405 East 4th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map

Leisure & Recreation, Trivia

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00 iCalendar - Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey - 2017-01-13 07:00:00

Tags

ProPicks3

Recipes brought to you by:

MyJustDessertsRecipe

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
My Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881

Farm and Home Winter Coupon Book 2016

Crosswords, sudoku and more!

realestate