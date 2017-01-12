Let's Get it Straight: Trivia Night For Jack's Curvy Journey

Tired of going to trivia nights, not knowing the answers?
Wondering how you made it through sixth grade with all those presidents and capitals?
Come join us for a night of pop culture fun and topsy turvy categories like CURVEball, BACKlash, and BRACE yourself! They're probably not what you think they are.
Tickets are $20 each or $150 for a table of 8.
Register online at http://www.sandibrueggerdesign.com/jack
Hope to see you there!
Can't attend, but still want to offer support? Want to find out more about Jackson and the rare progressive spinal disorder he's battling?
Please visit Jack's YouCaring page here:
https://www.youcaring.com/jacksonbruegger-680379
Alton Knights of Columbus 405 East 4th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002