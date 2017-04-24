A Bouquet of Songs

Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel 5800 Godfrey Road, Alton, Illinois 62035

Lewis and Clark Community College Spring Choral Concert A Bouquet of Songs.

Monday, April 24, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel

Presented by Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department.

For more information contact Susan Parton Stanard at spstanard@lc.edu or call 618-468-4732

