Lewis & Clark: Point of Departure on Saturday, May 13, 2017 and Sunday, May 14, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford, IL 62048. (618) 251-5811

Come and commemorate the departure of the Lewis and Clark expedition from Camp River Dubois. View life in 1803-1804 as the men prepare for their departure and re-enactors portray military life.

On the grounds are craft exhibitors demonstrating early American skills, woodworking, candle making, marching drills, cooking and shooting demonstrations.

Admission: FREE