Lift Me Up Womens Conference

Lift Me Up Women's Conference at Julia's Banquet Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Theme: You are not alone

Music to soothe your soul. Vendors & Crafters! Encourgement!

Event speakers are April Hausman & Andy Raines, Passion Painter.

$25 per ticket (Lunch, dessert, drink & conference materials)

Giveaways throughout the day!

Deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 25, 2017.

Purchase tickets by calling the Women's Ministry at 618-803-9078 or www.womensministrycenter.org under Donation Tab