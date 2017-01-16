Lift Me Up Womens Conference

Julia's Banquet Center 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Lift Me Up Women's Conference at Julia's Banquet Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Theme: You are not alone

Music to soothe your soul. Vendors & Crafters! Encourgement!

Event speakers are April Hausman & Andy Raines, Passion Painter.

$25 per ticket (Lunch, dessert, drink & conference materials)

Giveaways throughout the day!

Deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 25, 2017.

Purchase tickets by calling the Women's Ministry at 618-803-9078 or www.womensministrycenter.org under Donation Tab

Julia's Banquet Center 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, Illinois 62024

618-803-9098

