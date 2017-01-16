Lift Me Up Womens Conference

Lift Me Up Women's Conference at Julia's Banquet Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Theme: You are not alone
Music to soothe your soul. Vendors & Crafters! Encourgement!
Event speakers are April Hausman & Andy Raines, Passion Painter.
$25 per ticket (Lunch, dessert, drink & conference materials)
Giveaways throughout the day!
Deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 25, 2017.
Purchase tickets by calling the Women's Ministry at 618-803-9078 or www.womensministrycenter.org under Donation Tab
Info
Julia's Banquet Center 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map