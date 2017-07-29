On Saturday, July 29, 2017 there will be a community appreciation day held at James H. Killion at Salu Park.

“Light up the Dark” will be hosted by Expressions of Praise Dance Ministry from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. David A. Goins is pastor.

This free event will begin at 11a. There will be BBQ, entertainment, face painting and other activities. Local business owners will also be vending at this event.

Expressions of Praise is celebrating their 21st anniversary by showing appreciation for the community. This is a family friendly event and open to all.

If your church or organization is interested in being on the program for this event, please reach out to Lorraine @ 501-529-1124.

Any local business owners who wish to be a vendor, please email christiancashelle@hotmail.com.