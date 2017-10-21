"So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth"

- Edwardsville Unity Art Project at 4 PM

- Commemoration at 7 PM

A Unity Festival will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the unveiling of the “Hands of Unity” tree that many chidren in the area have joined by preparing outlines and decorations of their own hands to represent the leaves of the tree. Additional unity themed activities, like origami and rock painting, will be offered for children, youth, and adults in addition to refreshments and music.

An evening devotional gathering from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm will commemorate the anniversary of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh. The evening celebration will include prayers, music, readings and refreshments.

The Light of Unity Festival is not just an event but a series of activities generated at the grassroots level all around the country, which reinforce a vision of the oneness of humanity from Bahá’u’lláh, Prophet Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, and empower participants to contribute.