Lincoln Place Heritage Association Trivia Night

The Lincoln Place Heritage Association is having a summer trivia night fundraiser on July 22 at Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and the maximum is eight players per table.

The entry fee includes ticket for hot dog, bag of chips, cookie and soda/water. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle and attendance prizes will be given away.

For more information, contact the Lincoln Place Heritage Association at 451-2611.