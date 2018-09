LINCOLN PLACE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

“Honor the Past, Imagine the Future”

Presented By The Lincoln Place Heritage Association

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2018, 11–5

Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City

FEATURING IMMIGRANT CULTURES OF

HISTORIC LINCOLN PLACE NEIGHBORHOOD

MACEDONIA, BULGARIA, ARMENIA, HUNGARY, MEXICO, CROATIA, RUSSIA, GERMANY, ENGLAND, IRELAND, AND SCOTLAND

**TRADITIONAL AUTHENTIC ETHNIC FOODS AND PASTRIES FOR SALE**

****OLD COUNTRY COSTUMED FOLK DANCERS****

****TRADITIONAL OLD COUNTRY MUSICIANS AND VOCALISTS****

FACE PAINTING*BALLOON CRAFT*JUGGLER*MAGIC SHOW

CHILDREN’S PLAYGROUND

**CASITA PHOTO OPPORTUNITY FOR FAMILIES**

STORY LADY IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

CHILDREN’S BOOK SALE, LIBRARY RAFFLE & LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP

**LINCOLN PLACE PHOTOS AND HISTORICAL ARTIFACTS**

** LINCOLN PLACE QUILT DISPLAY**

COSTUMES OF EASTERN EUROPE DISPLAY

**MACEDONIAN BEADWORK DEMONSTRATION**

*APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN DULCIMER*

CELTIC HARP*COUNTRY FIDDLE

*GREAT LINCOLN PLACE FIRE MEMORABILIA*

WORLD WAR II MILITARY VEHICLES AND ARTILLERY

*JEWELRY VENDORS*OLD FASHIONED CANDY*

COMMEMORATIVE FESTIVAL T-SHIRTS & LINCOLN PLACE BOOKS

LINCOLN PLACE ATHLETIC DISPLAY AND PHOTOS

LINCOLN PLACE ORAL HISTORY INTERVIEWS ON DISPLAY

OPEN FOLK DANCING LED BY UNIVERSITY CITY FOLK DANCE TROUPE

*****APPLE PIE BAKING CONTEST OPEN TO ALL*****

**Submit Pie Entries by 1 pm- $50 First Prize**

**FREE ADMISSION**FREE PARKING**ALL CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES ARE FREE

TRADITIONAL FOLK DANCERS, MUSICIANS, VOCALISTS BEGIN AT 11 AM AND RUN CONTINUOUSLY THROUGHOUT THE DAY – ALL ENTERTAINMENT IS FREE**

**HERITAGE FESTIVAL IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC**

** FESTIVAL IS FAMILY FRIENDLY& CULTURALLY ENLIGHTENING**

No pets, no alcohol, no smoking, no e-cigs, no tobacco, no coolers or glass containers permitted by park rules.

No outside food or drink permitted at the Heritage Festival.

Directions: I-270 to IL Rte. 3 South to Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City, IL

Or McKinley Bridge to Rte. 3 North to Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City, IL

Questions? Call Lincoln Place Heritage Association, 618-451-2611.

Lincoln Place Heritage Association website lincolnplaceheritage@wordpress.com

***2018 IS THE FINAL LINCOLN PLACE HERITAGE FESTIVAL-- COME AND ENJOY***