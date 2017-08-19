August 19, 2017, we are having a Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser at the Greater Alton Church from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Contestants will compete in four rounds with eliminations each round by the judge's table.

We want to raise money to help build programs, assist those needing treatment, aid in the volunteer efforts, and possibly develop a higher education scolarship at LC (Godfrey).

We will have concession and people singing their "lips" off.