Listen It's Christmas with Tia McGraff and Tommy Parham
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Thursday, December 07, 2017
7:30pm to 9:30pm
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-5222
Described as “the female Gordon Lightfoot of modern Country/Folk
music”, Canadian native, Tia McGraff, is a renowned international
recording artist who captivates “lovers of the story song” with her
haunting vocal presence and lyrical style.
Tia will be lighting up the stage with guitarist (Colorado native and
Nashville honed song writer/producer), Tommy Parham.
Admission
General Admission: $10.00