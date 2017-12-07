Listen It's Christmas with Tia McGraff and Tommy Parham

Thursday, December 07, 2017

7:30pm to 9:30pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Described as “the female Gordon Lightfoot of modern Country/Folk

music”, Canadian native, Tia McGraff, is a renowned international

recording artist who captivates “lovers of the story song” with her

haunting vocal presence and lyrical style.

Tia will be lighting up the stage with guitarist (Colorado native and

Nashville honed song writer/producer), Tommy Parham.

Admission

General Admission: $10.00