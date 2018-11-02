Live Music by Ian Ethan Case with Bluesette Opening

Ian Ethan Case – PORTALS featuring The Photon Symphony, with Opening Act Bluesette

Alton, IL -October 3, 2018 - Live Music by Ian Ethan Case and Bluesette at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Music begins Friday, November 2, 2018 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be in rows. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

Boston-based acoustic double-neck guitarist and composer Ian Ethan Case (www.IanEthan.com) is quickly becoming recognized as “one of the most creative and engaging fingerstyle guitarists in the world” (International Center for Creativity.) Brand new for Fall 2018, his latest live project PORTALS expands on that creativity in the form of his “Photon Symphony”; an intricate system of synchronized projections which enable a large cast of musicians to virtually join him on stage in a unique blend of virtual reality and live performance. Inspired in part by his many performances in the Boston Museum of Science planetarium, the PORTALS project was primarily born out of Case’s newest album “Earth Suite”, which features twelve musicians from all over the globe and combines elements of arabic, flamenco, jazz, classical, and brazilian music with the energetic minimalism and rhythmic sophistication Case is becoming known for.

Local duo Adele Martin and Justin Blackburn of “Bluesette” will be opening for him with their authentic French Jazz & Bossa Nova sound.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!