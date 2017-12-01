Live Outdoor Walk-thru Nativity

Bethel Church 480 E. Airline Dr, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Free! Live Outdoor Walk-thru Nativity!

Petting zoo, photo stations, refreshment, fun activities, etc.

Take home Christmas craft!

December 1, 2 & 3 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Bethel Pentecostal Church, 480 E. Airline Drive., East Alton.

For details, call 618-558-2103

Jesus is the Reason for the Season! Don't miss the fun!

Bethel Church 480 E. Airline Dr, East Alton, Illinois 62024
618-558-2103
