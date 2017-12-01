Live Outdoor Walk-thru Nativity
Bethel Church 480 E. Airline Dr, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Free! Live Outdoor Walk-thru Nativity!
Petting zoo, photo stations, refreshment, fun activities, etc.
Take home Christmas craft!
December 1, 2 & 3 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Bethel Pentecostal Church, 480 E. Airline Drive., East Alton.
For details, call 618-558-2103
Jesus is the Reason for the Season! Don't miss the fun!
Info
Bethel Church 480 E. Airline Dr, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Fun for Kids, Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation