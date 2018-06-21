The Longest Day - Team Conaway benefit

Join our family for our 2nd annual Alzheimer's Association: The Longest Day benefit.

The Longest Day is all about love: love for our family members, friends and neighbors living with Alzheimer’s disease, and for their heroic caregivers, whose days are truly never ending.

On this summer solstice, team Conaway, Jacobsmeyer's and the Alzheimer's Association join up to raise funds and awareness to help end this devastating disease. Join us for a special night of food, fun and live music to honor those facing Alzheimer's.

Tacos, purple drink specials, raffle prizes and Alzheimer's awareness swag will be available for purchase.