Look Good, Feel Better
Alton Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center 6 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Monday, February 12
Look Good, Feel Better; AMH Cancer Care Center, 6 Memorial Drive in Alton (AMH Medical Building C); 1-3 p.m. American Cancer Society presents a wig and makeup tips for women with cancer. You MUST pre-register to receive a makeup kit. Call 618-433-7979 for more information or to pre-register.
Info
Alton Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center 6 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
For Women Only, Health & Wellness