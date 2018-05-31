Los Lonely Boys

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Live at the Wildey Theatre hailing from San Angelo, TX, Los Lonely Boys are a sibling trio whose music draws equally from Rock, Blues, Tex-Mex, Conjunto, and Tejano. They have been seen by over millions of people in concert including their sold out show last time they were at the Wildey. To date, Los Lonely Boys have released five studio albums and a live album. The debut single for Los Lonely Boys, "Heaven", was a number-one hit on the Billboard adult contemporary chart and reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

