Louis Armstrong Festival

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong was jazz's first superstar and one of the most influential musical and cultural icons of the 20th Century. The festival will feature St. Louis' finest jazz musicians of our times, recreating the style and feel of Louis Armstrong's All Stars. The leader is Randy Holmes on trumpet, Scott Alberici - clarinet, Wayne Conigliaro - trombone, Bob Lowe - bass, Mary Ann Schulte - piano, Kevin Gianino - drums.

Advance tickets are $15 and are available at www.ozarktheatre.com. $20 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking in our private lot.

314-962-7000
