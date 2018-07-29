Lucy Haskell's Birthday Celebration
Lucy Haskell Playhouse Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Sunday, July 29, 2018
4:00pm to 5:30pm
Haskell Playhouse
1211 Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 463-2235
For 15 years, the Lucy Haskell’s Birthday Celebration has been a beloved free Alton event. Join us in Haskell Park to celebrate the 138th birthday of Lucy Haskell!
The 16th annual observance will take place Sunday, July 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. featuring pony rides, free ice cream, cake and cupcakes, lemonade, music by members of the Alton High Orchestra, Victorian games and some of the 14 young women who have portrayed Lucy at previous celebrations.