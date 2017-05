Lunch & Learn: Stroke - Know the Signs and Symptoms: Noon to 1 p.m.; OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way. Speakers: Karna Sherwood, M.D., Neurology, and Michelle Lovsey, Stroke and Neurology Navigator.

Cost: Free, includes boxed lunch.

Register online www.osfsaintanthonys.org, or call 618-444-4256.