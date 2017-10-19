Area residents suffering from lymphedema are invited to a Lymphedema Networking Group, scheduled for Thursday, October 19 at Noon in the First Floor Auditorium of OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth Street.

Lymphedema is a condition that involves a buildup of fluid in the body – “lymph” is nearly colorless fluid; “edema” means a buildup of fluid in body tissues. Some cancer treatments can put a person at risk for lymphedema, which may occur immediately after cancer treatment or many years later.

Facilitated by certified lymphedema specialists and physical therapists from OSF Saint Anthony’s -- Susan Young and Frances Young – the group focuses on lymphedema treatment and self-care, while relating personal experiences with members in the support group. The group meets the third Thursday of each month at alternating times, with the meeting on Thursday, November 16 starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to register for the Lymphedema Networking Group, please call (618) 463-5171.