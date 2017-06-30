Mad Science: Fire & Ice

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Friday, June 30, 2017, at 10 AM Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road and 2 PM Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue.

Children will be dazzled and entertained as they interact with our Mad Scientists!

Foggy dry ice storms, giant beach balls floating in the air and even a special 

Mad Science "burp" potion will amaze children as they lean about chemical reactions, air pressure and the states of matter. 

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 720

