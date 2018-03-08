Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 1 Spring Luncheon
Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002
Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 1 Spring Luncheon on March 8 at the Best Western Premier (formerly Holiday Inn). Registration: 10:30 a.m. followed by meeting and luncheon. Speaker: Monica Bristow, new State Representative of 111th District. For more information, call 618-466-1577.
Info
Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation