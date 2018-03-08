Madison  County Retired Teachers Unit 1 Spring Luncheon

Best Western Premier-Alton 3559 College Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 1 Spring Luncheon on March 8 at the Best Western Premier (formerly Holiday Inn). Registration: 10:30 a.m. followed by meeting and luncheon.  Speaker:  Monica Bristow, new State Representative of 111th District. For more information, call 618-466-1577.

View Map
618-466-1577
