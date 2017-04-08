Madison Catholic Charitis Help On the Move Dinner/Dance
Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002
NGK Band performing 60's 70's and Blues music. $ 35.00 person which includes dinner, beer, wine and soda. Silent Auction. Games and raffle.
This benefit Mobile Food Pantry, MedAssist, Professional Counseling Solutions, Homeless Prevention and CC Legal Services.
Info
Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
please enable javascript to view