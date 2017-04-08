Madison Catholic Charitis Help On the Move Dinner/Dance

Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002

NGK Band performing 60's 70's and Blues music. $ 35.00 person which includes dinner, beer, wine and soda. Silent Auction. Games and raffle.

This benefit Mobile Food Pantry, MedAssist, Professional Counseling Solutions, Homeless Prevention and CC Legal Services.

Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002

618-462-0634

