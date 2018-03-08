Madison County Housing Authority - Staff Quick Hiring Event
Gateway Apartments 1676 Market Madison, IL, Madison, Illinois
Madison County Housing Authority will host a hiring event with StaffQuick on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Event will be held at Gateway Apartments located at 1676 Market in Madison, IL. Walk in interview time will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a resume if they have one. Contact Madison County Housing Authority for more information.
