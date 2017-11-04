Madison County Pumpkin Purge

Madison County Planning and Development is again hosting its Pumpkin Purge! Bring your old pumpkins and jack o' lanterns, free of paint, stickers, and candles, to Alton Middle School at 2200 College Avenue in Alton or Highland Elementary at 1600 Lindenthal Avenue in Highland on Saturday, November 4, from 9-11 am. Your old pumpkins will be kept out of landfills and composted to enrich Illinois soil, while Pumpkin Purge participants can enjoy games, hot chocolate, and more. For more information, call 618-296-4468 or visit www.madisoncountyplanning.com