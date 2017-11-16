Magic of Lights Premier Night

Gateway Motorsports Park 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois 62060

You are cordially invited to Magic of Lights Premiere Night

Please join us for the inaugural Magic of Lights Premiere Night on Thursday, November 16 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Magic of Lights showing at 6:30 p.m.

Attire: Business casual.

Magic of Lights thanks you for your support and looks forward to your company in celebrating this time-honored tradition bringing holiday spirt to the St. Louis region.

Thursday: November 16

Location: MotoMart Media Center, Infield of oval tract

Info
