Magic of Lights Premier Night
Gateway Motorsports Park 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois 62060
You are cordially invited to Magic of Lights Premiere Night
Please join us for the inaugural Magic of Lights Premiere Night on Thursday, November 16 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Magic of Lights showing at 6:30 p.m.
Attire: Business casual.
Magic of Lights thanks you for your support and looks forward to your company in celebrating this time-honored tradition bringing holiday spirt to the St. Louis region.
Location: MotoMart Media Center, Infield of oval tract