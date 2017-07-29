Magickal Essential Oils

In this workshop we will take a peek at the metaphysical and energetic side of essential oils. What oils to use for working with subtle energies, psyche, and magick. It has been said that there are two sides to the essential oil coin, one being the therapeutic uses and the other, the metaphysical, which is often overlooked and/or forgotten. So if you practice Reiki, do readings, work with chakras or do charms, or even if you're just interested in the metaphysical, then this is a class for you.

The class is an investment of $35 and you will be leaving with your very own, personal essential oils. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 618-433-9913.