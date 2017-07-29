Magickal Essential Oils

to Google Calendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

In this workshop we will take a peek at the metaphysical and energetic side of essential oils. What oils to use for working with subtle energies, psyche, and magick. It has been said that there are two sides to the essential oil coin, one being the therapeutic uses and the other, the metaphysical, which is often overlooked and/or forgotten. So if you practice Reiki, do readings, work with chakras or do charms, or even if you're just interested in the metaphysical, then this is a class for you.

The class is an investment of $35 and you will be leaving with your very own, personal essential oils. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 618-433-9913.

Info
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Class
6184339913
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Magickal Essential Oils - 2017-07-29 14:00:00