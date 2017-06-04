Unity Baptist Church Invites Children to Maker Fun Factory VBS: Created by God, Built for a Purpose.

A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at Unity Baptist Church from June 4, 2017 to June 8, 2017. At Maker Fun Factory, kids discover that God made them—and for a purpose! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Funshop Finale that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 8:10 p.m.

Kids at Maker Fun Factory VBS will join a missions effort to fund the digging of effective clean water wells for remote villages in Peru.

Maker Fun Factory is for kids from 4 years to 6th grade and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

For more information, call 618-876-7404.