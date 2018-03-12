March Speaker Series – Rachel Heaton, Treehouse Wildlife Center

On March 12th, Rachael Heaton from TreeHouse Wildlife Center will be talking about the history of TreeHouse and the importance of wildlife rehabilitation. She’ll also talk about what goes on behind the scenes and show us what it takes to rehabilitate an animal for release back into the wild. Of course, she’ll bring a few friends along with her because what’s a wildlife talk without meeting a few animals up close? Rachael went to college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences with a focus on ecology, evolution, and environment. She joined TreeHouse in 2012 as a volunteer and was hired as an animal care staff member later that same year. Now, she oversees the wildlife hospital at TreeHouse as well as assists with all the center’s operations. Rachael also works part-time at the Audubon Center at Riverlands as a weekend visitor assistant and is an assistant Ninjutsu instructor at Bushido World Karate in Saint Louis. Come join us and learn about this unique special facility to rescue and help our Metro East wildlife on March 12, 2018, from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early around 6:00 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker. Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.